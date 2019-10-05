Home Nation

Counter-insurgency drills begin as part of joint military exercise between India, Kazakhstan

Both the armies will also share their valuable experiences in countering such situations and also refine drills and procedures for joint operations whenever the need arises.

Published: 05th October 2019 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

The aim of the exercise is joint training of troops in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in both jungle and mountainous terrain. ( Photo | ANI )

By ANI

PITHORAGARH: Troops of India and Kazakhstan are carrying out counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency drills in the fourth edition of annual military exercise KAZIND 2019 being held here.

The aim of the exercise is joint training of troops in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in both jungle and mountainous terrain. The exercise named KAZIND 2019 can be termed as a facade of long-standing strategic ties between India and Kazakhstan.

As part of the exercise important lectures, demonstrations and drills related to counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations will be conducted. Both the armies will also share their valuable experiences in countering such situations and also refine drills and procedures for joint operations whenever the need arises.

The culmination of exercise will be done with a 72-hour exercise which will showcase the joint skills of soldiers while conducting counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kazakhstan Indian Army
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp