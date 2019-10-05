Home Nation

Economy a mess, all left parties to hold countrywide protests on Oct 10, 16: Yechury

In a press communique by the CPI (M), the party raised many demands including increased public expenditure to generate employment.

Published: 05th October 2019 12:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 12:29 AM   |  A+A-

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Communist Party of India (Marxist) Secretary-General Sitaram Yechury on Friday called upon all units of the party to mobilise large sections of society ahead of the countrywide protests by all left parties on the current situation of the Indian economy.

"The Economy is a mess, and our Central Committee calls upon all its units to mobilise the largest sections of the people in response to the call given by the Left parties for an all India protest between October 10 and 16 on our very specific demands," Yechury tweeted.

Last month, the left parties had announced a protest on October 10 and 16 to press for their demands which also include stopping privatisation of the public sector and raising the minimum monthly old age and widow pension to Rs 3,000.

In a press communique by the CPI (M), the party raised many demands including increased public expenditure to generate employment. It also demanded "increased public investment to generate employment. Until then, the central government must provide unemployment allowance to the youth," the press communique read.

In addition, the party appealed to the government to ensure a minimum wage of Rs. 21,000 per month.

The party also urged the government to stop privatization of public sector, withdraw 100 per cent FDI in defence and coal sectors and halt privatization of BSNL, Air India and ordnance factories.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sitaram Yechury Left party protest CPIM protest Communist Party of India
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp