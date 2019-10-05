Government yet to take call on Justice Kureshi's elevation as Tripura HC chief justice

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government is yet to take a decision on the elevation of Gujarat High Court judge Akil Kureshi as chief justice of the Tripura High Court while it has appointed chief justices to seven other high courts.

Sources in the government said the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium is under process and no decision has been taken.

The SC collegium had recently modified its recommendation to appoint Justice Kureshi as chief justice of the Tripura High Court instead of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The collegium modified its recommendation after the government returned the file urging it to reconsider its decision.

The sources said the government had indicated that it is not averse to appointing Justice Kureshi to some other high court.

On Thursday, chief justices to seven high courts were appointed.

Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, acting chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, was appointed as Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Similarly, Justice Ajai Lamba, a judge of the Allahabad HC, was elevated as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

Justice Indrajit Mahanty, a judge of the Bombay High Court, was appointed as Chief Justice in Rajasthan.

Justice A Mani Kumar, a judge of the Madras HC, was elevated as the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court.

Similarly, Justice L N Swamy, a judge in the Karnataka HC, was sent as Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh HC.

Justice J K Maheshwari, a judge of the Madhya Pradesh HC, was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh HC.

Justice A K Goswami, a judge in the Gauhati High Court, was sent as Chief Justice of the Sikkim HC.

Recently, justices V Ramasubramanian, Krishna Murari, S Ravindra Bhat and Hrishikesh Roy took oath as judges of the Supreme Court.

Prior to their elevation, they were Chief Justices of the high courts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Rajasthan, and Kerala, respectively.