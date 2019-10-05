Home Nation

Local court permits SIT to collect voice samples of Chinmayanand, law student

Former MLC Jayesh Prasad accused the top Congress leadership of hatching a conspiracy to defame the state government.

Swami Chinmayanand

Swami Chinmayanand (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR:  A local court on Saturday permitted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to collect voice samples of former Union minister Chinmayanand and the law student who accused him of raping her.

The SIT had on Thursday moved an application for collecting their voice samples, besides those of three youths who were charged with demanding extortion from the BJP leader. After hearing the counsels, Chief Judicial Magistrate Omvir Singh, who had reserved his order on Friday, gave permission to take the five of them to Lucknow for the purpose.

The law student's counsel, Anoop Trivedi, said he and others had objected to SIT's application seeking permission to collect the samples, saying that if required, it should have been sought within the stipulated time of 15 days.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former MLC Jayesh Prasad on Saturday held a press conference, accusing the top Congress leadership of hatching a conspiracy to defame the Yogi Adityanath government in connection with the case.

"The top leadership of the Congress has been working on a plan since the past few months to defame the government. I have proof to prove my point," said Jayesh,  who is the cousin of Congress leader and former Union Minister Jitin Prasad. Responding to a question, Jayesh claimed Jitin Prasad was a tool of the Congress in this task.

