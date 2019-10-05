Home Nation

Mahananda boat capsize death toll rises to nine, rescue operation enters day two

The bodies of four men were fished out from the river at Chanchal area in Malda district of West Bengal on Saturday morning, Malda Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said.

Published: 05th October 2019 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Image of a boat used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

Image of a boat used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KATIHAR/MALDA: The death toll in the incident of boat capsize in Mahananda river bordering West Bengal and Bihar rose to nine on Saturday after five more bodies were recovered by rescue teams, police said.

The bodies were fished out from the river at Chanchal area of Malda district in West Bengal on Saturday morning, Malda Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said.

Out of the nine deceased, two were residents of Bihar, while seven were from West Bengal, Rajoria said.

Search and rescue operations were being carried out by personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

The boat that capsized on Thursday could not be traced till Saturday morning, the SP said.

"The boatman has been absconding since the incident and a case has been registered against him," the SP said.

Four bodies had been fished out from the river bordering Katihar district in Bihar and Malda district in West Bengal since Thursday.

A total of nine people were admitted to a hospital in Malda district after they were rescued, the District Magistrate (DM) of Malda, Kaushik Bhattacharya had said.

A boat carrying close to 80 people had capsized in the river on Thursday when residents of Wajidpur village in Bihar were returning after shopping in Rampur Haat market of the adjoining state, situated right across the river.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Bihar's Barsoi, Pankaj Kumar, had said on Friday, "Prima facie, it appears to be a case of overloading.

The boat had a capacity of 40 passengers but was carrying almost double the number.

"Many of those riding the boat either swam to safety or were rescued by onlookers. About two dozen people are yet to be traced. Professional divers have been deployed for the purpose.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahananda Boat Capsize Malda Boat Capsize Mahananda Boat Tragedy
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp