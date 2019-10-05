Home Nation

PM Modi's call on protecting environment just crowd-pleaser: Congress on Aarey forest row

Thomas had on September 28 admitted that the bank did not report the financial exposure to the Reserve Bank of India for over six years.

Published: 05th October 2019 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Police detain activists who were staging a protest against the tree-cutting being carried out for the Metro car shed project at Aarey colony in Mumbai Saturday Oct. 5 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

Police detain activists who were staging a protest against the tree-cutting being carried out for the Metro car shed project at Aarey colony in Mumbai Saturday Oct. 5 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at the government over the Aarey Forest row, Congress on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives on environment protection were a 'crowd pleaser' for the global audience.

"So much for being a crusader for the environment. PM Modi's empty rhetoric on protecting nature was just a crowd pleaser for global audiences, back home his govt's actions are wildly different. #AareyForest," Congress party tweeted.

Protests erupted on Friday at Mumbai's Aarey forest area after the Bombay High Court dismissed all petitions against the proposed cutting down of over 2,500 trees to make way for a metro car shed in the area- a green strip that lies at the heart of the bustling Mumbai city.

Congress leader and party's former Mumbai unit president Sanjay Nirupam alleged that the government is cutting trees by invoking Section 144 near Aarey site.

"It is sad and funny. The government is cutting trees by invoking section 144 in #Arey. The High Court order came yesterday and the metro people started cutting trees overnight. What are the reasons for such ruthlessness and haste? Activists wanted to appeal to the Supreme Court. Would have given them some time. #SaveAarey," he tweeted.

BJP alliance partner Shiv Sena also attacked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for backing the metro shed.

Sanjay Raut, the senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha lawmaker, on Saturday posted a cartoon on Twitter in which the BJP leader is blindfolding Lady Justice with a strip of cloth that reads, "Arey not a forest."

Party chief Uddhav Thackeray's son and Aaditya Thackeray urged the Mumbai Metro authorities to listen to sensible demands of sustainable development.

"A project that should be executed with pride, the Metro 3, @MumbaiMetro3 has to do it in the cover of the night, with shame, slyness and heavy cop cover. The project supposed to get Mumbai clean air, is hacking down a forest with a leopard, rusty spotted cat and more," he tweeted.

"The ShivSena's sheetalmhatre1 ji & Shubha Raul ji at Aarey. Even Prabhu Suneel ji has been standing up for it with the citizens. Wonder why MumbaiMetro3 is treating Mumbaikars like criminals and not listening to sensible demand of sustainable development," Thackeray said in another tweet.

Earlier, Fadnavis had said that the government is bound to cut trees in Mumbai's Aarey forest as "development is important".

"We do not wish to cut even a single tree in Aarey, but the development is also important. We will plant more trees in place of those cut. I will personally speak to Aditya Thackeray about this," he said.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC imposed near the metro-rail project site in Aarey forest, prohibiting the assembly of four or more people.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi was detained by Mumbai Police during protests on Saturday morning.

"On my way to #aarey and main entry points to the site have been blocked by Mumbai Police! #SaveAarey," she tweeted.

"I have been forcibly evicted by the cops and I wasn't even breaking the law! The cops in the car wont even tell me where I am being taken ... this is insane @MumbaiPolice," Chaturvedi said in a second tweet.

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation has announced its plan to cut down over 2,700 trees from Aarey colony in order to build a car shed for the Metro. The colony, spread over 13,000 hectares, is home to over 27 Adivasi villages and inhabits various animal species.

Scores of locals including environmental activists have been opposing the cutting of trees for the construction of the car shed of the metro station. They are demanding the relocation of the bus depot, which is a part of the Metro III project.

Several B-town actors and political leaders have also extended their support to activists by participating in the protests against the cutting of trees.

However, actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar have supported the Metro project. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aarey Protest PM Modi congress Aarey forest
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp