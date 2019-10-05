Mumbai Diary

Home Nation

In its effort to boost recycling of plastic waste, NGO ‘Project Mumbai’ has once again taken up its successful ‘recyclothon’ campaign in Mumbai.

Published: 05th October 2019

By Abhijit Mulye
Mumbaikars gear up to recycle
In its effort to boost recycling of plastic waste, NGO ‘Project Mumbai’ has once again taken up its successful ‘recyclothon’ campaign in Mumbai. The campaign, which got an overwhelming response last year, was kick-started earlier this week as ‘Plastic Recyclothon: Ek Baar Phir’.

Though the campaign will continue for one more week, over 1.25 lakh people have already registered to volunteer for giving away their plastic waste. All the participants are given a carry bag to deposit plastic waste, which will be recycled to make benches, bins, and pencils. Efforts are on to make plastic collection a monthly event and also to spread the movement to other cities.

Loyal ‘nameless’ supporter shows up for Pawar
Mumbai is charged with election fever, and party hopping is back again. Loyalty is an out-of-date commodity. But one such loyal supporter was seen recently in Mumbai when NCP chief Sharad Pawar was to make a suo motu appearance before the ED officials. A frail old woman was seen among the NCP workers, who tried to protest outside the ED office in South Mumbai.]

The elderly woman, who carries no official post but is seen often at the party office, was arguing with the police telling then not to hurt the party workers held by them. She too got arrested in the process. When asked about her, none of the NCP office bearers could tell anything about her, but agreed that she is a very loyal worker of the party.

Loss of a Kohinoor
Social media was flooded last week in memory of Boman Rashid Kohinoor, the owner of the famous Britannia Restaurant in the business district of South Mumbai. Seldom do people shower such love that the 97-year-old cheerful gentleman received when they learnt about his death. A gem of a person, Kohinoor was always seen taking orders, chatting with the customers and sharing old stories with them. He was particular in ensuring that every customer at his restaurant enjoyed the food and ambience. 

Women take the lead 
Women corporators in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have topped a report card prepared by Praja Foundation. Overall number and quality of questions asked by corporators has dropped and they hardly align with citizens’ complaints anymore, as per the reports. But, women corporators, 50% of them, are better performers, the report added. In the top 10 slots, seven are women and all the three top places have gone to women — two of them are from the Shiv Sena and one is from the BJP. Also, the main opposition in the city, the Congress, has turned out to be the best performing party. 

