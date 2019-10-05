Home Nation

National Conference delegation from Jammu granted permission to meet Abdullahs on Sunday

National Conference spokesperson Madan Mantoo said that the decision to meet the Abdullahs was taken at a meeting of senior functionaries of the Jammu region.

Published: 05th October 2019 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi

National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A delegation of National Conference from Jammu province has been granted permission by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to meet party president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah, who are currently under detention, here on Sunday.

"The delegation led by provincial president Devender Singh Rana and comprising former party legislators will fly from Jammu tomorrow morning," National Conference spokesperson Madan Mantoo said. Rana had sought permission from Governor Satya Pal Malik in this regard.

Mantoo said the decision to meet the Abdullahs was taken at a meeting of senior functionaries and district presidents of the Jammu region two days ago, soon after restrictions on the movement of Jammu-based National Conference leaders were lifted.

Eighty-one-year-old Farooq Abdullah is under house arrest at his Srinagar residence while his son Omar is detained at a state guest house.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National conference Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah Article 370 Kashmir clampdown
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp