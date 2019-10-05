Home Nation

Rape victim who wanted to `immolate herself' stopped near Madhya Pradesh CM's house

The 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men in Sagar district a month ago.

By PTI

BHOPAL: A minor girl, victim of an alleged gang-rape, was stopped near Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's official residence here on Saturday as she was planning to set herself on fire, the police said. The 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men in Sagar district a month ago.

Two of them were arrested but another accused was still at large, inspector BP Singh of Shyamala Hills police station here said. The police deployed near the CM's residence stopped the girl on Saturday when her movements seemed suspicious, and found that she was carrying a can of fuel.

The girl, who was accompanied by two people including her uncle, allegedly told the police that she was going to immolate herself outside the CM's residence as the Sagar police were shielding the absconding accused and trying to weaken the case. The police pacified her and persuaded her to return to Sagar.

