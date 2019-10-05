Rebellion in Maharashtra BJP silenced

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: For now, the BJP has been successful in containing rebellion on Friday even after denying tickets to the likes of former number 2 and minister Eknath Khadse, former housing minister Prakash Mehta, senior leader and culture minister Vinod Tawde, power minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and South Mumbai MLA Raj Purohit.

While his supporters damaged vehicle of BJP corporator Parag Shah, who has replaced him in Ghatkopar East, Mehta controlled his supporters and told them that it was not the party’s culture. Even Khadse, who appeared in a rebellious mood on Tuesday and filed nomination, told his supporters that he is a disciplined soldier of the party and declined to contest independently as per their wish. “I haven’t overruled party line in past 40 years and won’t do it even now,” he said.

As expected, his daughter Rohini was nominated by the BJP from Muktainagar later in the day. Similarly, Tawde struck a conciliatory note. “I stand by the party principle of “Nation first, then party and self last. This is not a time to discuss the right and wrong of party decision but to follow it,” he said.

Worse, Bawankule’s request to field his wife in Kamptee constituency was ignored by the BJP brass.