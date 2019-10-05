Home Nation

Techie arrested from Rajasthan for sending 'threatening' mails to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Published: 05th October 2019

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A techie was arrested from Rajasthan for allegedly sending "offensive and threatening" emails to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, police said on Saturday.

The man was identified as Manish Saraswat, 36, a resident of Ajmer district, they said.

According to a senior police official, two "offensive and threatening" emails were sent to the Delhi chief minister's official email address last month.

The police said that the accused had a bachelor's degree in engineering in information technology but was presently unemployed.

During investigation, the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police mounted technical surveillance which led to the arrest of Manish from Ajmer.

They also seized the laptop from which the accused had sent the email, they said, adding that they were yet to ascertain the reasons for sending the emails.

