Home Nation

Timing restrictions on Jammu-Srinagar NH, commuters advised not to travel during night

The latest traffic advisory for movement of vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway says that Light Motor Vehicles shall ply both sides from Jammu to Srinagar.

Published: 05th October 2019 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 11:52 PM   |  A+A-

An Indian soldier patrols a curfewed street in Kashmir.

An Indian soldier patrols a curfewed street in Kashmir. (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

SRINAGAR: The Traffic Police headquarters in Srinagar has informed that the movement of vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway shall be allowed according to a new schedule.

The latest traffic advisory for movement of vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway says that Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) shall ply both sides from Jammu to Srinagar and vice versa during the day while there would be timing restrictions on Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs)/ Load Carriers.

ALSO READ: Shops in Srinagar open in morning hours, normal life remains disrupted in Kashmir

As per the advisory issued by Traffic Police Headquarters, Srinagar, "...The cut-off timing for Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs)/Load Carriers shall be from Zig (Qazigund) 07 pm to 11 pm and from Jakheni (Udhampur) 6 am to 11 am. No HMVs shall be allowed from Zig (Qazigund)/Jakheni (Udhampur) after cut-off timings."

It also advised the commuters not to travel during night hours. "The public is advised to undertake the journey on NH only after confirming the status of the road from Traffic Control Units of Jammu on telephone nos. (0191-2459048, 9419147732), Ramban, (9419993745) and Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396) respectively," it reads.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Srinagar timing restriction Jammu srinagar highway Srinagar restrictions
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp