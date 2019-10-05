Timing restrictions on Jammu-Srinagar NH, commuters advised not to travel during night

By ANI

SRINAGAR: The Traffic Police headquarters in Srinagar has informed that the movement of vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway shall be allowed according to a new schedule.

The latest traffic advisory for movement of vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway says that Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) shall ply both sides from Jammu to Srinagar and vice versa during the day while there would be timing restrictions on Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs)/ Load Carriers.

As per the advisory issued by Traffic Police Headquarters, Srinagar, "...The cut-off timing for Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs)/Load Carriers shall be from Zig (Qazigund) 07 pm to 11 pm and from Jakheni (Udhampur) 6 am to 11 am. No HMVs shall be allowed from Zig (Qazigund)/Jakheni (Udhampur) after cut-off timings."

It also advised the commuters not to travel during night hours. "The public is advised to undertake the journey on NH only after confirming the status of the road from Traffic Control Units of Jammu on telephone nos. (0191-2459048, 9419147732), Ramban, (9419993745) and Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396) respectively," it reads.