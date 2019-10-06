Home Nation

After NC delegation's meet with Farooq, PDP team to visit Mehbooba Mufti on Monday

All prominent political leaders from the Valley including former CMs Mehbooba and Abdullahs are kept under house detention ever since the abrogation of Article 370.

Published: 06th October 2019 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File | EPS)

By Online Desk

After a 15 member National Conference delegation met their party president Farooq Abdullah at his residence on Sunday, a 10-member Peoples Democratic Party team will visit party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday, reported ANI.

All prominent political leaders from the Valley including former CMs Mehbooba and Abdullahs are kept under house detention ever since the abrogation of Article 370.

Mehbooba's daughter Iltija Mufti had earlier voiced her right to meet her mother referring to PM Modi visiting his mother on his birthday. Iltija had also written to the government on the behalf of her mother, seeking information on the number of people detained since the August 5 abrogation of special status and also on those lodged in jails outside the state.

READ HERE: Two months into detention, Farooq Abdullah makes first public appearance, meets NC delegation 

The National Conference delegation is expected to meet Farooq's son Omar Abdullah as well. The meeting comes a day after the party was permitted by Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik to meet the father-son duo.

Farooq, clad in a grey suit and signature headgear, looked hale and hearty. He flashed a victory sign as he stood with the visiting party leaders and wife Molly Abdullah for a photograph.

NC delegation meets Farooq Abdullah at his residence in Srinagar | ANI

Party lawmaker Akbar Lone cleared the party's stand on the abrogation of the region's special status. "We have been cheated. We are trying to bring Article 370 back."

Another lawmaker, Hasnain Masoodi, who met Abdullah, echoed similar sentiments and sought "everything to be rolled back to what it was prior to August 5".

"We expect the central government to take cognizance of the constitutional issue. The constitution has been disregarded and assaulted," he said.

(With agency inputs)


 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 Mehbooba Mufti J&K leaders Farooq Abdullah Jammu and Kashmir PDP
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp