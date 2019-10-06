After NC delegation's meet with Farooq, PDP team to visit Mehbooba Mufti on Monday

By Online Desk

After a 15 member National Conference delegation met their party president Farooq Abdullah at his residence on Sunday, a 10-member Peoples Democratic Party team will visit party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday, reported ANI.

All prominent political leaders from the Valley including former CMs Mehbooba and Abdullahs are kept under house detention ever since the abrogation of Article 370.

Mehbooba's daughter Iltija Mufti had earlier voiced her right to meet her mother referring to PM Modi visiting his mother on his birthday. Iltija had also written to the government on the behalf of her mother, seeking information on the number of people detained since the August 5 abrogation of special status and also on those lodged in jails outside the state.

The National Conference delegation is expected to meet Farooq's son Omar Abdullah as well. The meeting comes a day after the party was permitted by Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik to meet the father-son duo.

Farooq, clad in a grey suit and signature headgear, looked hale and hearty. He flashed a victory sign as he stood with the visiting party leaders and wife Molly Abdullah for a photograph.

NC delegation meets Farooq Abdullah at his residence in Srinagar | ANI

Party lawmaker Akbar Lone cleared the party's stand on the abrogation of the region's special status. "We have been cheated. We are trying to bring Article 370 back."

Another lawmaker, Hasnain Masoodi, who met Abdullah, echoed similar sentiments and sought "everything to be rolled back to what it was prior to August 5".

"We expect the central government to take cognizance of the constitutional issue. The constitution has been disregarded and assaulted," he said.






