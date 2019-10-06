Home Nation

Agra orphanage sealed after inmate alleges gang-rape

After the report of gang-rape surfaced, the vice-chairperson of the state women commission, Sushma Singh, inspected the orphanage

Published: 06th October 2019

By PTI

AGRA: The administration here on Sunday sealed an orphanage and booked its management citing irregularities, days after an inmate alleged that she was raped by three men inside the premises, officials said.

Chief Development Officer (CDO) J Reebha said the sealing was initiated around 7 pm and a case was registered against the management of the orphanage.

She said 28 boys living in the orphanage have been moved to a children's shelter home in Shahganj here while three of 10 girls were shifted to 'Aasha Jyoti Kendra'.

The younger girls have been moved to the Shahganj children's shelter home, the CDO said.

A 16-year-old inmate had jumped off the terrace of the orphanage into the Yamuna on October 3.

The locals, however, rescued her. The girl alleged gang-rape with her inside the orphanage.

A case was registered at the Itimad-ud-Daula police station and the three accused were arrested and sent to jail.

After the report of gang-rape surfaced, the vice-chairperson of the state women commission, Sushma Singh, inspected the orphanage.

During inspection, empty bear bottles were found on the premises and used condoms were found in the orphanage toilet.

