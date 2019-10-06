Air Force conducts full dress rehearsal at Hindon base ahead of 87th IAF Day

Home Nation

Every year, the Air Force Day is celebrated at Hindon base in presence of IAF chief and senior officials of the three armed forces.

Published: 06th October 2019

The IAF was founded on October 8, 1932, and the force has participated in several crucial wars and landmark missions.

The IAF was founded on October 8, 1932, and the force has participated in several crucial wars and landmark missions.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force on Sunday conducted a full dress rehearsal, including air drills of both vintage aircraft and modern fleet, at its Hindon base for the 87th IAF Day on October 8.

The air display will commence with flag-bearing sky divers of the famous Akash Ganga team dropping out of an AN-32 aircraft in their colourful canopies, an Air Force official said.

The flypast would include vintage and modern transport aircraft and frontline fighters, the official added.

The ceremony will conclude with a spell-binding aerobatic display.

