Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina meets Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka, Manmohan Singh

During the meeting, party sources told media that the Congress leaders are expected to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi along with other leaders of the party, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Anand Sharma, and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh here.

During the meeting, party sources told ANI that the Congress leaders are expected to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

Prime Minister Hasina is on a four-day visit to India. She is the longest-serving Prime Minister of Bangladesh and returned to power for a second term in 2009 when the Congress-led UPA government was in power. Manmohan Singh had visited Bangladesh as Prime Minister in 2011. Sheikh Hasina conducted a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

