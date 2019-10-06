Home Nation

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar re-elected as JD(U) president unopposed

The last date of filing nomination for the post was October 5 and except the Bihar Chief Minister, no other leader had filed the nomination.

Published: 06th October 2019 05:46 PM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses during the 73rd Independence Day celebrations at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was on Sunday re-elected as the president of the Janata Dal (United) unopposed for the next three years.

Speaking to ANI, national election officer of JD(U), Anil Hedge said: "On September 27, a notification was issued for the election to the post of JDU party president."

He said the last date for filing nomination was October 4. "As till date, only Nitish Kumar has filed nominations and October 5 being the day for scrutiny and him being the only candidate for the post, therefore, I announced his election unopposed," he said.

The certificate for re-election as JDU president for Nitish Kumar was handed over to his representative Sanjay Kumar Singh, who is an MLC from Bihar, by Hedge at the party office in the national capital.

Bihar's Water Resources Minister Sanjay Jha congratulated Kumar on his re-election and expressed the hope that under his guidance, the party will retain power in the elections.

"I congratulate Nitish Kumar on becoming the party president again. Under his leadership, the JDU will form government again in Bihar in 2020 and once again he will become the Chief Minister of the state," Jha told ANI here.

"Kumar is a visionary leader not only in Bihar but he is one of the best political figures in the country. I am proud to work under his leadership, " Jha added.

Under Kumar's leadership, JDU bagged 16 out of the 17 Lok Sabha seats it contested in the 2019 general elections while 7 MLAs of the party won in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly election.

JDU is also planning to fight on all seats in the soon to be held Jharkhand and Delhi assembly elections. 

