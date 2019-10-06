Bihar CM saved from falling on floor by security in Patna

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had an auspicious tryst with destiny on Sunday when he escaped unhurt after one of his legs skidded-off in the premises of Patna's Sheetla Mata, which is one of the famous shaktipiths in Bihar.

Kumar had gone there to perform special puja on the occasion of Ashtami of Navratri. He lost his balance while coming out of the temple but alert security guards saved him from falling on the floor. Kumar after offering prayer at Agamkua based Sheetla Mata went to Patna's Patan Devi and other temples.