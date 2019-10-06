Home Nation

Harassed to withdraw case, gangrape survivor commits suicide in Muzaffarnagar

The woman was raped by three men about an year ago and the accused were on bail since then, police said.

Published: 06th October 2019 05:51 PM

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A gang-rape victim has committed suicide at Behdi village here by hanging herself from the ceiling of her house after being allegedly harassed by her assaulters to withdraw the case against them, police said.

The 24-year-old woman has also written the names of the accused on her hand before committing the suicide on Saturday evening under Chapar police station area in the district.

The woman was raped by three men about an year ago and the accused were on bail since then, police said.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's father, the accused were threatening and harassing her daughter to withdraw the rape case against them.

On his complaint, another case has been registered against the accused, Circle Officer Kuldeep Kumar said.

The body of the victim has been sent for postmortem, he said.

TAGS
Muzaffarnagar Gang rape victim Gangrape gang rape survivor rape crime against women
