Molester beaten up by brave girl in Uttarakhand's Haridwar

By ANI

HARIDWAR: A man was thrashed by a brave girl in Haridwar's Roorkee after he allegedly tried to molest her. The accused was also beaten up by the passersby after they saw the girl beating the eve-teaser.

"We came to know about it, the investigation into the matter is underway," said SP Dehat Roorkee while speaking to media. The police official also assured that the stringent action will be taken in accordance with the findings of the investigation.