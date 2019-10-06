PM Modi's frequent visits to Badrinath-Kedarnath attracts record attendance by pilgrims

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Frequent visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines has attracted an unprecedented number of pilgrims to Char Dham Yatra.

Till date, 29,44,872 lakh pilgrims have visited Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri. The highest number of pilgrims visiting the shrines have been recorded this season as the numbers are poised to cross 30 lakh mark soon.

BD Singh, chief executive officer of Shri Badarinath Kedarnath Temple Committee said, "Visits by honourable PM inspired pilgrims to visit the shrines without any fear. We hope to receive record number of pilgrims till the temple gates close next month."

The Prime Minister visited Kedarnath in 2017, 2018 and latest in May 2019. His latest visit to Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines were in May 2019 in which he also meditated in the meditation cave in Kedarnath for hours.

This comes after thousands of pilgrims were stranded in and around Badrinath last month die to incessant rains, cloudbursts and incidents of landslides. However, the roads were created after which the traffic on the routes was resumed to normal.

"The increased footfall is also a result of better management and making people believe about their safety during journey," added the CEO.

Ajay Gautam, a Delhi resident who is involved in multiple public interest litigations related to Char Dham told, "Many projects related to the four shrines are a result of direct interest and intervention of the PM. The facilities in the shrines will soon become world-class including the under-construction Char Dhar route."