Uttarakhand BJP issues 'show cause' notice to MLA over viral audio

An audio went viral in which party MLA from Raipur assembly constituency Umesh Sharma 'Kau' is heard saying that he will be supporting a rebel candidate.

BJP flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After an audio went viral in which it is alleged that is Bhartiya Janta Party MLA is heard planning to design defeat of the party candidate, state BJP unit has issued 'show cause' notice to the legislator on Sunday. 

Last week, after 90 members of the party were expelled on charges of anti-party activities, an audio went viral in which party MLA from Raipur assembly constituency Umesh Sharma 'Kau' is heard saying that he will be supporting a rebel candidate instead of the party candidate in upcoming panchayat elections. 

State BJP president Ajay Bhatt, commenting on the issue said, "The notice has been issued to the MLA to explain. He has been given three days time for this."

Kau is MLA from Raipur seat of Dehradun district and is said to be close to chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

The MLA defected into the BJP in March 2016 along with another 8 MLAs of Indian National Congress and won the state assembly elections of year 2017.

Responding to the allegations, Kau said, "This is a conspiracy against me and someone has produced a doctored audio of mine." 

Earlier, in July, this year, the party had expelled Kunwar Pranav Singh 'Champion', party MLA from Khanpur state assembly seat from Haridwar, after many of his transgressions including alleged threatening to a journalist in Delhi, surfacing of his video dancing on a raunchy Bollywood number brandishing guns, abusing people of Uttarakhand and the state, a woman dancing in his office on yet another song while he and his associates watched.

