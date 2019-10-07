Ajay Lamba takes oath as chief justice of Gauhati High Court

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Justice Ajay Lamba was on Monday sworn in as the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court.

Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered him the oath of office at Darbar Hall of Raj Bhawan here in the presence of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Others who attended the swearing-in ceremony were Chief Secretary Alok Kumar, Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia, senior officials of the state government, high court judges and members of the legal fraternity.

Lamba had earlier served as a judge of the Allahabad High Court.