Four injured as 60-feet-long bridge collapses in Gujarat's Junagadh district 

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: At least four people were injured when a 60-feet-long bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Junagadh district, an official said on Monday.

Some vehicles were stuck under the debris after slabs of the bridge crashed on Sunday evening near Malanka village and traffic movement was also disrupted in the area, located around 300 km from here, Junagadh collector Saurabh Pardhi said.

The bridge, used to connect Sasan-Gir, where a wildlife sanctuary is located, with Mendarda town of Junagadh, was built around 40 years ago near the Malanka village, he said.

"Four persons received minor injuries after it collapsed on Sunday evening," he said.

Because of the bridge collapse, vehicular movement on the road connecting Sasan-Gir to Mendarda was disrupted.

"An alternate route has been opened for commuters," the collector said.

Two cars and three two-wheelers were stuck under the crashed slabs, he said, adding that the vehicles were later pulled out of the debris.