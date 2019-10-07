Home Nation

Four injured as 60-feet-long bridge collapses in Gujarat's Junagadh district 

Some vehicles were stuck under the debris after slabs of the bridge crashed on Sunday evening near Malanka village and traffic movement was also disrupted in the area.

Published: 07th October 2019 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

For representational purposes

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: At least four people were injured when a 60-feet-long bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Junagadh district, an official said on Monday.

Some vehicles were stuck under the debris after slabs of the bridge crashed on Sunday evening near Malanka village and traffic movement was also disrupted in the area, located around 300 km from here, Junagadh collector Saurabh Pardhi said.

The bridge, used to connect Sasan-Gir, where a wildlife sanctuary is located, with Mendarda town of Junagadh, was built around 40 years ago near the Malanka village, he said.

"Four persons received minor injuries after it collapsed on Sunday evening," he said.

Because of the bridge collapse, vehicular movement on the road connecting Sasan-Gir to Mendarda was disrupted.

"An alternate route has been opened for commuters," the collector said.

Two cars and three two-wheelers were stuck under the crashed slabs, he said, adding that the vehicles were later pulled out of the debris.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gujarat Bridge Collapse Junagadh Bridge Collapse
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp