Health department takes measures in flood-hit Bihar

Official sources said that 21 lakh people in 15 districts of Bihar were affected by the flood and 97 deaths were reported.

A fruit vendor pushes his cart through floodwaters in Patna. (Photo | PTI)

PATNA: The health department of the Bihar government has taken all-out efforts to keep a check on the escalation of dengue and other vector diseases in Patna and 15 other flood-hit districts. 

A three-day-long medical camp will be set up at two prominent medical colleges, PMCH and NMCH, in Patna from October 12 to October 15.

Principal health secretary Sanjay Kumar said that more than 75 medical teams have been involved in carrying out post-flood and waterlogging health care services across Patna besides and other districts.

"Medical teams at 39 puja pandals in Patna have also been deputed. The situation is under control and spraying of DDT, bleaching and other things including fogging to kill waterborne mosquitoes is also underway," Kumar said.

He claimed that medicines, injections and vaccines have been made available in ample quantity including anti-rabies and anti-venom injections.

Official sources said that 21 lakh people in 15 districts of Bihar were affected by the flood and 97 deaths were reported.

Around 25000 people alone were rescued from waterlogged areas in Patna by NDRF and the SDRF volunteers besides other districts.

Till date, more than 100 carcasses of animals including pigs, dogs and others were removed from waterlogged areas after the water receded and drained out.

Besides Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, two senior IAS officers Prataya Amrit and Sanjay Kumar Aggarwal are personally monitoring the overall rescue and post-flood follow up measures.

