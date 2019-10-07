Kin of political families in race for Haryana assembly elections

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Around a dozen kin of political families are in fray for the Haryana Assembly elections. While five are from the divided family of late former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, two each from the families of former chief ministers Bansi Lal and Bhajan Lal have also decided to wade the electoral waters.

While Devi Lal’s son Ranjit Singh is contesting as an Independent from the Rania assembly seat after resigning from the Congress, Abhay Singh Chautala, his grandson and son of former CM OP Chautala, is the Indian National Lok Dal’s pick from Ellenabad.

His great-grandson Dushyant Chautala, who floated the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), is in fray from Uchana Kalan segment.