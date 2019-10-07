Home Nation

NTPC plant ash leak in Madhya Pradesh contaminated farms, claim villagers

Local authorities said no one was injured and the ash spillage which took place on Sunday inside the boundary wall of the power plant, adding the leak has been contained.

Published: 07th October 2019 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Ash and toxic residue leak due to a breach in an artificial pond at coal power plant run by public sector National Thermal Power Corporation NTPC in Singrauli Monday Oct. 7 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

Ash and toxic residue leak due to a breach in an artificial pond at coal power plant run by public sector National Thermal Power Corporation NTPC in Singrauli Monday Oct. 7 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SINGRAULI: A breach in an artificial pond that stored toxic residue from a coal power plant run by public sector National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has contaminated farmland in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli, villagers have alleged.

Local authorities said no one was injured and the ash spillage which took place on Sunday inside the boundary wall of the power plant, adding the leak has been contained.

Because of the breach, there was a "flood-like situation" in the vicinity, eyewitnesses said.

Panic gripped people in villagers of Jainagar, Juwadi, Amhava Tola and Gahilgarh East but nobody got affected in the incident, a police official said.

The breach took place at NTPC's Vindhyachal plant at Shahpur in Singrauli district, the official said.

The plants executive director Devashisih Mukherjee, Singrauli Superintendent of Police Abhijeet Ranjan and senior officials reached the spot soon after the breach, NTPCs assistant manager, Lalmani Pande told PTI on Monday.

Pande, who is supervising the cleaning operation to clear the fly ash, said, "Over 50 per cent of the waste has flown into the nearby Rihand dam and we are trying to clear the remaining slush on a war-footing since last night."

The situation is now under control, he said.

Ranjan said no loss of life or property was reported due to the breach.

Eyewitnesses, however, said half a dozen cattle were swept away in the incident, a claim not confirmed by officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NTPC plant Madhya Pradesh Ash Leak
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp