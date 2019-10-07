Home Nation

Rajasthan man booked for pronouncing triple talaq on wife

In the complaint, the woman alleged that her husband, who is living separately, called her last week and pronounced triple talaq.

Published: 07th October 2019 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Triple talaq

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By PTI

KOTA: A man was booked for allegedly pronouncing triple talaq on his wife over the phone in Rajasthan's Baran district, police said on Monday.

It is the sixth case of triple talaq in Kota region and the second in Baran district in the last week.

Based on a complaint lodged by Shanaaz (25) against her husband Aslam, a resident of Panch Ki Bawadi village of Bundi district, police on Sunday registered a case under sections 3 and 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, Siswali SHO Ratan Singh said.

In the complaint, the woman alleged that her husband, who is living separately, called her last week and pronounced triple talaq, the SHO said.

The two got married in 2014, but the couple was involved in a court case under Section 498 (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the IPC in 2018.

Since then, the woman has been living with her parents in Siswali.

The couple has a son, Singh added.

Last week, 24-year-old Shabroonnisha from Anta town of Baran district lodged a similar complaint against her husband Shakil Ahmed, police said.

An investigation was underway in the case, they said.

It is the sixth case of triple talaq in Kota region since the enactment of the law banning triple talaq in July.

Three cases were registered in August in Kota city, while another was registered in Jhalawar district.

