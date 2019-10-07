Home Nation

Senior Haryana Congress leader Sampat Singh quits party, may join BJP

He alleged that he helped the Congress to form the government in the state in 2009 but was not given his due.

Published: 07th October 2019 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 06:20 PM

Sampat Singh

Sampat Singh (Photo | Twitter)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In another major jolt to the Congress, senior party leader Sampat Singh on Monday quit the grand old party and he might join the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) as he had yesterday met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

"I was also contacted by a former colleague but was not in a position to take a decision,” he said.

He said he was in the process of taking a decision on whether to join a party or not as he was consulting the workers and would soon take a decision.

Accusing the party leaders of misguiding the workers and alleging that the distribution of tickets among the main leaders indicated the state of affairs in the Congress, which seemed to have surrendered before the powers that be. He claimed that at least 40 strong party candidates were ignored. "I am peeved at former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda not intervening in the ticket allocation in Hisar district,” he said.

Singh said, "Either I am not fit for the Congress or the Congress is not fit for me. I am quitting the Congress today.”

"I will work to ensure the defeat of Kuldeep Bishnoi from Adampur and also the party candidate from Nalwa. As my supporters have fanned out in Adampur to work for the defeat of Bishnoi," he said.

Earlier Singh was in Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) before he joined Congress.
 

