Uma Bharti's BJP MLA nephew's SUV allegedly hits bike, kills two in Madhya Pradesh

Two wheeler accident, Scooter accident

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti's BJP MLA nephew, Rahul Singh Lodhi, has been booked by police for causing death by negligence. 

An SUV allegedly belonging to Lodhi, crushed two motorcycle riders to death, while another man is critically injured in Tikamgarh district on Monday. All three were aboard the same motorcycle.

According to Tikamgarh district police superintendent, Anurag Sujaniya, "A case under Section 304A of IPC (causing death by negligence) has been lodged against the BJP MLA from Kharagpur seat, Rahul Singh Lodhi, on the complaint of a local resident in connection with the mishap which happened at around 3.30 pm on Monday. Nothing more can be shared about the matter right now, as it is under investigation."

The incident reportedly happened near Papwani village under Baldevgarh police station on the Tikamgarh-Chhatarpur road, when the speeding Pajero car, allegedly belonging to the first time BJP MLA, rammed into the motorcycle boarded by three men coming from opposite direction.

While two men identified as Brijendra Ahirwar (26) and Ravi Ahirwar (30) were killed on spot, another man, 23-year-old Madan Ahirwar, was injured critically after being hit by the legislator's SUV. Madan was rushed to hospital in Jhansi in adjoining Uttar Pradesh state.

The SUV, however, sped away after hitting the motorbike. 

A local resident, Ganesh, who claimed to have seen the BJP MLA in the SUV, alleged that the SUV didn't stop after hitting the motorbike and running over the trio.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Rahul Singh Lodhi has denied involvement of his vehicle in the accident. Singh claimed that he was present in Futer village of his constituency (20 km from accident spot) when the mishap happened on Monday.

He added that his driver had spotted the injured while he was coming to pick him up from Futer village, after which the driver had informed the police about the incident.

