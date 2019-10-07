Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh student commits suicide after failing to get job

Police said Nagendra left a suicide note in his room, mentioning that he was taking the extreme step after failing to get a job.

Published: 07th October 2019 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

For representational purposes

By PTI

BANDA: A 25-year-old college student allegedly committed suicide here after he failed to get a job, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Jaraili Kothi locality under City Kotwali police station limits on Sunday, they said.

Nagendra Singh, pursuing Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) degree at a college in Baberu area, was found hanging from the ceiling of his rented room, Station House Officer Baljit Singh said.

He said Nagendra left a suicide note in his room, mentioning that he was taking the extreme step after failing to get a job.

An investigation into the matter was underway, the officer added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp