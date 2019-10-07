Home Nation

Uttarakhand BJP seeks MLA Umesh Sharma​'s explanation for 'canvassing' rival panchayat poll candidate

Pradesh BJP president and Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt on Monday said discipline is among the party's topmost priorities and no breach of it will be tolerated.

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand BJP has demanded explanation from one of its MLAs on an audio clip in which he is purportedly heard canvassing for an independent panchyat polls candidate, pitted against the one supported by the party.

Taking cognisance of MLA Umesh Sharma Kau's purported audio clip, which has gone viral, the party's state unit's general secretary Rajendra Bhandari issued notice to the legislator, seeking his explanation within three days.

Pradesh BJP media incharge Devendra Bhasin said the notice was issued to MLA Kau on Sunday on directions of party state unit president Ajay Bhatt.

"The MLA's conduct has been viewed by the state party leadership as a breach of the party discipline," he said.

"If Kau does not offer an explanation within three days, it will be assumed that he has nothing to say on the matter," he added.

On the recent expulsion of 90 party workers and office bearers from the party and the notice to Kau, Bhat, in a statement, said action against them was taken to give a clear message that breach of discipline cannot be tolerated.

Asserting that no one found guilty of breach of party discipline will be spared regardless of his organisational stature, Bhatt said the action against some more party members would be taken as there are reports about violation of the party discipline by them.

Panchayat elections are currently underway in Uttarakhand and the BJP has already expelled 90 of its workers and office bearers for breach of discipline.

Kau was among the nine Congress MLAs who rebelled against Harish Rawat in 2016 and joined the BJP.

He had contested the last assembly polls held in 2017 as a BJP candidate and won from Raipur assembly constituency in Dehradun district.

