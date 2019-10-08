Home Nation

1168 candidates in fray for Haryana assembly elections

Haryana Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on October 21.

Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Dr Inder Jeet said October 7 was the last day for the withdrawal of nominations. ( File Photo )

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A total of 1168 candidates will fight it out for 90 seats in the upcoming assembly
polls in Haryana, after withdrawal of nomination by candidates today.

Sharing more information, Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Dr Inder Jeet said Monday was the last day for the withdrawal of nominations and with this, the Election Commission also allotted election symbols to various political parties contesting the assembly polls in the State.

Giving the district wise information of the final list of the candidates, he said that after the withdrawal of the names, 36 candidates from Ambala district, 58 candidates from Jhajjar district, 57 candidates from Kaithal district, 44 candidates from Kurukshetra district, 66 candidates from Sirsa district and 118
candidates from Hisar district, are left in the election fray.

He said that, similarly, 46 candidates from Yamunanagar district, 45 candidates from Mahendragarh district, 27 candidates from Charkhi Dadri district, 41 candidates from Rewari district, 63 candidates from Jind district, 24 candidates from Panchkula district, 50 candidates from Fatehabad district will contest
the elections.

Meanwhile, 58 candidates from Rothak district, 40 candidates from Panipat district, 35 candidates from Mewat district, 72 candidates from Sonipat district, 69 candidates from Faridabad district, 71 candidates from Bhiwani district, 59 candidates from Karnal district and 54 candidates from Gurgaon and 35 candidates from Palwal district will be contesting the assembly polls, Dr Inder Jeet said.

