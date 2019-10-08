Home Nation

Ajit Pawar, Chandrakant Patil among 246 in fray for 21 seats in Pune district

Of these, 127 have withdrawn their candidatures, leaving 246 in the fray for the 21 assembly seats in this western Maharashtra district.

Published: 08th October 2019 12:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

October 7 was the last day for withdrawal of nominations for the single-phase polling in Maharashtra on October 21. ( File Photo )

By PTI

PUNE: As many as 246 candidates, including NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil, are left in the fray for 21 assembly seats in Pune district.

October 7 was the last day for withdrawal of nominations for the single-phase polling in Maharashtra on October 21.

According to Election Commission (EC) officials, a total of 373 candidates had filed their nominations.

Of these, 127 have withdrawn their candidatures, leaving 246 in the fray for the 21 assembly seats in this western Maharashtra district.

Of these 21 seats, eight are in Pune city.

In the Kothrud assembly seat, where Patil is the BJP nominee, a total of 10 candidates opted out of the race, leaving 11 in the ring.

A total of 21 of candidates had filed their nomination papers in Kothrud, a Brahmin-dominated urban constituency in Pune city.

In the Baramati assembly segment, where Pawar is the NCP candidate, ten nominees are left in the fray.

A total of 12 candidates had filed their nominations from Baramati, a stronghold of the Pawar family, of which two withdrew their papers on Monday.

Pawar, a former deputy chief minister of the state, is seeking re-election from Baramati, which has a mix of rural and urban voters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra Polls Ajit Pawar Pune Election Commission
India Matters
Women folk engage in preparing and giving final shape to 'diyas' in gauthan at Van-charauda. | (Photo | EPS)
Women in Chhattisgarh turn cow dung into gold with eco-friendly gobar diyas
An idol of goddess Durga. (Photo| PTI)
Organizers unfazed as Azaan at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal kicks up row
Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan
Nizam fund was public money of erstwhile Hyderabad, says historian
he police came across a sack with Re 1 and Rs 2 coins, some bank documents, his Aadhaar, PAN and senior citizen cards. | Sayantan Ghosh
Mumbai beggar dies rich, leaves behind Rs 11.5 lakh fortune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi-Xi summit: Mahabalipuram gets a makeover but not everyone is thrilled
Children being initiated into the world of letters at the Vidyarambham celebrations organised at the Ernakulam Siva Temple on Sunday | Express
Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing at Vidyarambham ceremony
Gallery
Gauri Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's better half, is an interior designer par excellence. The 49-year-old has designed some gorgeous spaces for celebrity friends and other clients (including the interiors for the ‘one night only’ party in Mumb
Inside 8 of Gauri Khan's stunning luxury aesthetic living spaces designed for Bollywood celebrities
IAF personnel display their skills with rifles during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Abhinandan-led MiG-21 formation and more: Glimpses of 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp