Bhopal diary: City Walk Festival in 11 major cities of MP

Published: 08th October 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 10:44 AM

By Express News Service

City Walks will be held during October and November in 11 destinations, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Panna, Vidisha, Khajuraho, Chanderi, Burhanpur, Jabalpur and Orchha, to create awareness across Madhya Pradesh about its cultural, heritage, culinary, art, architecture, spiritual and eco-tourism destinations. The MP Tourism along with India City Walks Delhi will organise the walks simultaneously at these destinations at weekends from October 12 to November 10. Walks will be led by a local, who will be selected by India City Walks for delivering of the highest quality experience to participants. It’s aimed at counting approximately 100 walks for over 2,000 participants. The walks will be based on themes like heritage walk, foot walk, textile walk, photography walk and spirituality.

Amid heavy rains, Ravana turns water-proof

With unseasonal heavy rains continuing to lash Madhya Pradesh even into the second week of October, some Ramlilla-Dussehra organisers in Indore and Ujjain have gone for a water-proof avtar of hydra-headed demon king Ravana. To ensure that actor portraying Lord Ram and Lakshman eliminate the demon king, his brother Kumbhkaran and son Meghnad, organisers at the grand Dussehra celebrations in Chiman Bag and Ram Bag have come out with the idea of water-proof (fully tightened with rain coats) effigies of the demon trio. Similar effigies have also been put up at the Dussehra Maidan in Ujjain to ensure that the fiery arrows of Ram and Lakshman on Dussehra evening are not doused by soggy adversaries.

Anti-RSS graffiti on school’s wall

On Sunday, while city dwellers were caught in seamless bouts of festivities on Mahashthami Day of the Sharadiya Navratra, the BJP informed the Bhopal’s Habibganj police about an anti-RSS graffiti which was found scribbled on the boundary wall of a premier missionary school. The matter came to BJP state spokesperson Rahul Kothari’s notice after he spotted the anti-RSS graffiti on the red brick wall of the school. He took up the matter first with the school’s administration and later reported it to the city police. The matter is being further probed by the police.

Cultivating marijuana for granddaughter’s marriage

A 60-year-old man, who has recently arrested in Panna district for marijuana farming, claimed that he had opted for it to fund the marriage of his granddaughter. Acting on specific tip-off, a police team from the Dharampur police station swooped on a half bigha plot in Imlahat village and found marijuana plantation worth around `8.75 lakh there. The police arrested 60-year-old Ram Kishor Lodhi who was found to be involved in the ganja cultivation. The arrested man, however, claimed that he had planted Ganja for marrying off his granddaughter.

