Bring special law to construct Ram temple in Ayodhya, says Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Published: 08th October 2019 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 10:11 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray during the Dussehera rally in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray during the Dussehera rally in Mumbai. ( Photo | PTI )

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday called for enactment of a special law to pave the way for construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

He said for his party the Ram temple issue is above politics and not related to the upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra.

Thackeray also justified his decision to ally with the BJP for the October 21 assembly polls in Maharashtra, an arrangement under which the Shiv Sena had to settle as a junior partner.

Addressing the Sena's annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai on Tuesday night, Thackeray said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised no body should speak about Ram mandir since the matter is being heard in the Supreme Court.

"But, the case is pending for the last 35 years. Courts are closed on the day when Ram killed Ravan. The day Ram returned to Ayodhya too, that day also courts are closed. But, the issue is whether Ram was born in Ayodhya.

"It is said this month, the court verdict will be out. Otherwise, we stand by our demand that a special law should be enacted to construct Ram Mandir in Ayodhya," he said.

"The Shiv Sena is not demanding temple for politics. We are committed to it. When we got our bow and arrow symbol, there was no issue of Ram temple," he said.

Justifying the alliance with the BJP, he said scrapping of Article 370, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was a demand the Shiv Sena had been making for several years.

"If not the BJP, then should I have gone with the Congress who opposed nullification of Article 370 and sedition laws," he asked in his 35-minute speech.

"Now, the next agenda should be to bring Uniform Civil Code," the Sena chief said.

"Alliance with the BJP has been forged for the welfare of the state. We have had to do some compromises. I apologise to Shiv Sainiks whose seats have gone to alliance partners," he said.

