Maoist killed in encounter; jawan dies of heart attack in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: A cadre of outlawed CPI (Maoist) was killed in an encounter with the security forces at Dabba forested terrain of Katekalyan in the strife-torn Dantewada district about 450 km south of Raipur on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a security personnel who was part of the search operation team died of a heart attack.

Assistant constable of District Reserve Guards (DRG) Kailash Netam suffered a massive heart attack and died while on his way to the hospital at Katekalyan, he informed.

“It was an intelligence-based operation. Maoists from Dantewada were seen going towards Sukma district along the Jagdalpur road. They were reportedly planning to ambush the region. DRG team from Dantewada left for a search operation in the area. The rebels after witnessing the troopers opened fire. One Maoist was killed in the encounter,” Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told TNIE. The gun-battle continued for an hour and a half. The Naxals escaped into the nearby forest.

A body of a rebel in uniform was recovered from the spot by the forces. The forces led by the Dantewada SP have rushed to the area.

It is believed there were over a dozen armed Maoists engaged in the gunfight. Dantewada is among the seven worst Maoist-affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar.