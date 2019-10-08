Home Nation

Not Durga Puja! It's Mahishasura's martyrdom that these tribals observe

During Durga Puja, the ten-day annual festival in Bengal, the city comes together in celebrating the divine feminity.

Published: 08th October 2019 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Idol of Mahishashura during Asur puja in Malda. (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Online Desk

Every year when the entire state of West Bengal, especially Calcutta, decks up in blinding psychedelic lights to celebrate the homecoming of Mahishasura slayer goddess Durga, a tribal community in eastern India mourns the death of their king.

Beginning from Mahalaya, the city and its people, rejoicing the triumph of good over evil, welcome the goddess and her children home and celebrate it with pomp and glory. 

During Durga Puja, the ten-day annual festival in Bengal, the city comes together in celebrating the divine feminity.

But during the same time, a tribal community who identify themselves as Asurs or Mulnibasis, lock themselves inside their houses to mourn the martyrdom of their king who was ‘mercilessly slain by Aryan gods’.

According to the subaltern version of the mythology, Mahishasura, the buffalo-tribal king, was deceived and stabbed by Durga because of a boon that no man could defeat him. Subsequently, a group of gods arrived and killed him.

The Asur community thus assemble on a full-moon night of the Hindu calendar month Ashwin to mourn Mahishasura’s death. The Ashwin Puja or Asur puja is observed twice a year, once during the month of Phagun (March) and again during the month of Ashwin that falls in September-October which coincides with the tenth day of Durga Puja (Dashami/ Dusshera).

However, the tradition of Asur puja has spilled over to several other tribal villages in Bengal who now observe ‘Hudur Durga’. Tribal and Dalit communities such as Bagdi, Santhalis, Mundas and even Namasudras take part in observing the martyrdom of Mahishasura.

“During the nine days of Durga Puja, we don’t work much in the daytime. We only come out at night to offer prayers and at the end of the ninth day, we offer prayers to our ancestors to keep us safe. The men offer the pujas and then the women join in observing the day,” says Shyama Asur, a third-year student who pays annual homage at his village in Purulia. 

Over the past few years, the Asura Puja has become an integral part of the Dalit-Bahujan discourse where activists say it is one way for Dalits to reclaim public spaces and their neglected identities in the backdrop of Durga Puja.

In 2016, Sushma Asur, a social activist, along with 10 other people from Jharkhand, took to the streets of Kolkata to spread awareness about their identity. She said, “I won’t go inside the pandals, this is a time for us to mourn. In the earlier days, we would help the Zamindars with their puja preparations but leave before the celebrations started.”

The Mahishashura martyrdom observance day entered the limelight in 2016 when Union minister Smriti Irani raised it in a parliamentary debate following a controversy at the Jawaharlal Nehru University. 

Traditionally, the Durga Puja celebrations were a savarna affair, often restricted to Zamindar families in pre-Independence Bengal. But in the 18th century, 12 people came together on the Hooghly and brought the festival into the public domain by organizing the first community Puja (known as Baroaari puja) and thus was born the cultural extravaganza that Durga Puja has turned into.

There are anywhere between 2500-3000 community pujas held in Kolkata for Bengalis to bask in the glory of divine revelation. The budget for the cultural exuberance often ranges between lakhs and crores of rupees with puja communities trying to outdo each other. The competition is so fierce that this year a puja committee is worshipping a Durga idol made with 50 kilograms of gold worth almost Rs 1 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahishasura Dussehra Asur Utsav Hudur Durga
India Matters
Women folk engage in preparing and giving final shape to 'diyas' in gauthan at Van-charauda. | (Photo | EPS)
Women in Chhattisgarh turn cow dung into gold with eco-friendly gobar diyas
An idol of goddess Durga. (Photo| PTI)
Organizers unfazed as Azaan at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal kicks up row
Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan
Nizam fund was public money of erstwhile Hyderabad, says historian
he police came across a sack with Re 1 and Rs 2 coins, some bank documents, his Aadhaar, PAN and senior citizen cards. | Sayantan Ghosh
Mumbai beggar dies rich, leaves behind Rs 11.5 lakh fortune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi-Xi summit: Mahabalipuram gets a makeover but not everyone is thrilled
Children being initiated into the world of letters at the Vidyarambham celebrations organised at the Ernakulam Siva Temple on Sunday | Express
Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing at Vidyarambham ceremony
Gallery
Gauri Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's better half, is an interior designer par excellence. The 49-year-old has designed some gorgeous spaces for celebrity friends and other clients (including the interiors for the ‘one night only’ party in Mumb
Inside 8 of Gauri Khan's stunning luxury aesthetic living spaces designed for Bollywood celebrities
IAF personnel display their skills with rifles during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Abhinandan-led MiG-21 formation and more: Glimpses of 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp