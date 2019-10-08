Quash sedition case against celebs who wrote letter to PM Modi, urges Kamal Haasan

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, here on Tuesday, urged courts to quash the sedition case filed against 49 prominent personalities in Bihar. "I request as a citizen that our higher courts move in to uphold justice with democracy and quash the case emanating from Bihar," he tweeted.

"The Prime minister seeks a harmonius India. His statements in Parliament confirms it. Should not the state and it's law follow it in letter and spirit? 49 of my peers have been accused, of sedition, contradicting the PM's aspirations," Kamal Haasan tweeted.

He was referring to an FIR registered against 49 people, including filmmaker Mani Ratnam, actress Revathi and historian Ramachandra Guha, at a Bihar police station for writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on lynching incidents in the country.

Earlier DMK President M.K. Stalin also wondered, "How can it become sedition when asked to uphold secularism and tolerance?"

The DMK chief said branding people like Guha, Revathi and Mani Ratnam as traitors was not acceptable.

Condemning the FIR, Stalin said it created doubt and fear in the people's mind whether one was living in a democratic country.