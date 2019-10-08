Shahjahanpur case: Judicial remand of law student extended till Oct 14

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: The chief judicial magistrate of Shahjahanpur extended the judicial remand of the law student, who had accused Chinmayanand of rape and harassment, till October 14. The girl was made to appear in the CJM court through video conferencing owing to security reasons on Monday.

CJM Omveer Singh, on Tuesday, posted the matter for next hearing on October 14. The girl was arrested by the special investigation team (SIT), probing into the case, on September 25 in connection with Rs 5 crore extortion case and she has since been languishing in district jail.

Initially, she was sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand. Later she had applied for bail on district and sessions court but her bail plea was rejected by the court on September 30. The law student was booked on charges under Sections 385 (Putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 507 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), 201(Causing disappearance of evidence), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC and Section 67 (A) of IT Act.

It may be recalled that after the LLM student,23, had accused Swami Chinmayanand of rape and harassment by posting a video on her Facebook wall on August 24, another video went viral on social media where she was seen discussing the extortion bid with her friends. On the other, girl’s three friends – Sanjay Singh, Sachin Sengar and Vikram Singh-- are also in jail in connection with the same extortion case. The hearing on their bail plea in the district and session court will be held on October 10 by the district judge Ram Babu.

Chinmayanand is also in judicial remand in jail and his next remand appearance is due on October 16. Notably, after the girl’s accusation, Chinmayanad was booked by the SIT, probing into the case on the directives of Supreme Court and under the monitoring of Allahabad High Court, under Sections 376 (C), (sexual intercourse by person in authority), 342 (Wrongful Confinement), 354 D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC. He was arrested on September 20 and the CJM court had initially remanded him to 14-day judicial custody and he was sent to the district jail. Later on October 3, the court extended the remand of Chinmayanand till October 16.