Two held in Thane for tricking and extorting money from truck drivers

By PTI

THANE: Thane Police has arrested two men for allegedly extorting money from truck drivers after claiming that the vehicle had hit their two-wheeler.

A police patrolling team spotted Shankar Kharat (24) and Aakash Veer (21) with a two-wheeler near Nagla Bunder here on late Monday night, said senior inspector Kishore Khairnar of Kasarwadavali police station.

The duo allegedly confessed that they forced drivers of the trucks coming from outside the state to pull over and claim that the truck had hit their two-wheeler, demanding compensation.

Fearing trouble, truck drivers would pay up, the police officer said.

Kharat and Veer were booked under IPC sections 392 (robbery) and 341 (wrongful restraint) and further probe was on.