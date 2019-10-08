Two kg heroin seized by BSF along Indo-Pakistan border in Punjab

By PTI

FEROZEPUR: BSF troops on Tuesday seized two kg heroin from an area close to a border outpost ( BOP) in Ferozepur Sector along the Indo-Pak border, officials said.

The Border Security Force personnel noticed some suspicious movement near the barbed wire fencing along the Zero line and sounded an alert, they said.

Later, the troops challenged the intruders, but they did not pay heed following which the BSF Jawans opened fire towards them.

However, the Pakistani smugglers managed to escape under the cover of darkness and fully grown paddy crops.

Two packets of heroin, weighing a kg each, were seized during search of the area, the officials said.