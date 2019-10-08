Home Nation

Work for furthering women empowerment and ensuring their dignity: PM at Dussehra celebrations

Modi urged people that as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's on his 150th birth anniversary they should take up the mission of not wasting food, conserving energy, water and avoiding single-use plastic.

Published: 08th October 2019 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Modi was speaking at a Dussehra event organised by Dwarka Sri Ram Leela Society.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the people to work towards furthering the empowerment of women and ensuring their dignity by taking forward the spirit of Navratra, as he participated in Dussehra festivities in the national capital.

He said in a country where goddesses are worshipped during Navratra, people should take the spirit forward by working towards furthering the empowerment of women as well as protecting their dignity.

ALSO READ | Strategic relevance of Balakot is resolve of political leadership against terrorism: IAF Chief

Prime Minister Modi was speaking at a Dussehra event organised by Dwarka Sri Ram Leela Society where giant effigies of demon king Ravana and those of Kumbhakarna and Meghanad were burnt, signifying the triumph of good over evil.

Greeting people on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi said India is a land of festivals.

"Festivals are the life of our country. This Diwali we should felicitate our daughters who have achieved something or who have inspired others," he said.

The prime minister also said that Air Force Day was being celebrated today and the country is phenomenally proud of the IAF.

Modi applied 'tilak' on the forehead of participants playing the role of Ram, Sita and Lakshman at the stage.

The 107-ft effigy of the demon king Ravana and those of Kumbhakarna and Meghanad were prepared with green crackers, said the chairman of Dwarka Sri Ramleela Society Rajesh Gehlot.

TAGS
Narendra Modi Dussehra festivities
