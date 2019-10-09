Home Nation

100 devotees injured in 'stick-fighting' as part of annual 'Banni festival' in Andhra Pradesh

Two groups, representing Siva and demons, believe that the injuries they suffer in the clash are a good omen. 

Published: 09th October 2019 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Devotees were fighting with sticks part of the traditional Banni festival at Devaragattu hill nearby Malamalleswara swami temple in Holagunda mandal of Kurnool district on Tuesday midnight.

Devotees were fighting with sticks part of the traditional Banni festival at Devaragattu hill nearby Malamalleswara swami temple in Holagunda mandal of Kurnool district on Tuesday midnight. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At least 100 devotees suffered injuries in the annual Banni festival, also known as Karrala Samaram (stick fight), that takes place in the Devaragattu hills on the outskirts of Neradiki village in Holagunda Mandal in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday night.

About three lakh people from various parts of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, thronged the hill to watch the fete that is held on the night of Dasara festival.

As part of the festival, close to 4,000 revellers clashed with each other with sticks that resulted in a stampede and clash, police said. 

Those who suffered critical injuries have been admitted to Adoni government hospital. The remaining were provided first aid at Alur hospital.

According to folklore, Lord Siva took the form of Bhairava and killed two demons -- Mani and Mallasura -- by fighting with sticks.

In accordance with the belief, the residents of Neradiki, Neranikitanda, Kothapeta representing the followers of the Lord, take the idols of Mala Malleswara Swami from Devaragattu to their respective villages on the night of Dasara when those who stay in Ellarti, Arikera, Maddigeri, Nitranatta, Sulavai and Hebbetam villages and are followers of the demons, obstruct them.

Both groups fight ferociously with sticks and this has been practised as a tradition.

People consider the bloody injuries as a good omen.

Kurnool district police had deployed more than 1,000 police personnel for the peaceful conduct of the festival.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Banni festival Dasara Andhra Pradesh Stick fighting
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp