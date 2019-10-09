6 Nepali children rescued from traffickers at Indo-Nepal border

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A team of 51st unit of SSB rescued six children of Nepal from a child-trafficker in Sitamarhi district of Bihar and handed over them to an NGO working for such children.

As per an official release, all children, aged between 10 and 13, were trafficked into Indian Territory from the interiors of Nepal, which shares a border with India at Sitamarhi district of Bihar.

The 51st unit of SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal), deputed along the Indo-Nepal border at Sitamarhi, has beefed up its border patrolling-cum-surveillance activity in the wake of intelligence input that some Pakistan-backed militants may sneak into India territory through Indo-Nepal border.

An official said that Nepali children were being trafficked to Gujarat and Maharastra for engaging them in fishery works.

The trafficker managed to escape but an FIR has been lodged against unknown traffickers in the Sonbarsa PS of Sitamarhi and the children were handed over to the Childline volunteers.