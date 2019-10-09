Assistant bank manager found dead at her Noida flat

By PTI

NOIDA: The body of a 24-year-old assistant manager at a private bank was found hanging inside her apartment here on Wednesday, police said.

Srishti Sharma, who hailed from Hathras district, was staying at the Pan Oasis society in Sector 70, which comes under the jurisdiction of Phase 3 police station, an official said.

"Srishti was alone in the house and ended her life around 3 pm. A purported suicide note was found from the spot in which she said nobody was to be blamed for her taking the extreme step," the official said.

She worked at a private bank in Sector 62 here, police said.

The body was sent for postmortem, they said, adding that further investigation was underway.