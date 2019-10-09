Home Nation

'Are you from Pakistan': BJP's Sonali Phogat slams group for not chanting Bharat Mata ki Jai

The TikTok star, who had asked a group of boys if they are from Pakistan after they refused to raise the slogan upon her insistence during an election rally, issued an apology later. 

Published: 09th October 2019 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana BJP candidate Sonali Phogat

Haryana BJP candidate Sonali Phogat (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

HISAR: BJP's Adampur candidate Sonali Phogat lashed out at a group of people at her rally for not chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and asked if they are from Pakistan.

Phogat, who is contesting for Haryana Assembly polls, took out a rally on Tuesday in Balsamand (Hisar). During the march, the candidate insisted that people chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. She made the remarks after a group of boys refused to raise the slogan.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, TikTok star Phogat said, "I was in Balsamand for a public rally, there were a few college students there. When I started speaking and raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', those boys did not raise the slogans. I was angry and asked them if they have come from Pakistan."

Offering her apologies she said, "I apologise if I have hurt someone's sentiments but all I wanted was to tell them that we should say 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' to give respect to our nation."

On October 4, Phogat filed her nomination for the upcoming assembly polls. She also asserted that the support of the party leaders and her fans will ensure her win despite being fielded against Congress strongman Kuldeep Bishnoi - third time sitting legislator from the seat and son of three-time Haryana chief minister, late Bhajan Lal.

Elections for the 90-member Assembly seat of Haryana will be conducted on October 21, along with Maharashtra, and the results will be declared on October 24.

