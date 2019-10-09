Home Nation

'Diwali gift': Central government staff, pensioners get 5 per cent hike in dearness allowance

About 50 lakh employees and 65 lakh pensioners will benefit from the move. The hike will cost the government's exchequer around Rs 16,000 crore, said Union minister Prakash Javadekar. 

Published: 09th October 2019 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Union minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Online Desk

After the Indian Banks' Association announced an extra month's salary as an early Diwali gift for all public sector bank employees, the Narendra Modi government has now announced a bonanza for central government employees and pensioners. 

The government announced a 5 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) to all central government employees from July 2019. About 50 lakh employees and 65 lakh pensioners will benefit from the move.  

"The Dearness Allowance will be raised from 12 to 17 per cent. The move will cost the government Rs 16,000 crore," said Union Minister Prakash Javedkar while briefing the media after a Union Cabinet meeting. 

Javadekar noted that previously DA had been raised by 2-3 per cent but this is the first time it has been raised by 5 per cent in one go.

"This is a Diwali gift to government employees," Javadekar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi  dearness allowance 5 per cent hike 5 percent hike Diwali Gift Central government employees
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp