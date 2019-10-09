Home Nation

Goa replaces emergency number from traditional '100' dial with new '112' 

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa government on Wednesday launched '112' as the new integrated emergency number for police, fire and medical emergencies replacing the traditional dial number '100'.

After the launch, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the response time of agencies concerned to any emergency will come down drastically, which will effectively bring down the prevalence of crime.

"In the first phase, the dial '112' service will cover only police department. Fire and medical services would be brought under the new dial number in the second phase.

"The service has been launched with the help of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs," he said.

Sawant said two centres at Panaji and Margao have been established as a part of the new integrated service.

"At present, ten vehicles each in North Goa and South districts are connected to the new platform. Number of vehicles would be increased in coming days," he said.

