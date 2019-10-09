Guidelines for installing bottle crusher machines out across all major railway stations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With an aim to effectively implement banning of single-use plastic, the Indian Railways has issued a set of guidelines for installation of plastic bottle crushing machines (PBCM) across all major stations in the country.

The rules will be enforced at the zonal level and officials say that the installation of these machines will help greatly in enforcing the ban on single-use plastic.

“We are taking all the measures possible to enforce the ban and make the railways an eco-friendly entity. Firms or companies flouting these norms would be severely penalised and this will act as a deterrent against the use of single-use plastic,” an official said.

According to the guidelines issued, the PBCMs need to have a manual on/off button and 75 per cent of the surface area of the machine must have digital screens for advertisements.

The guidelines also mandate each zone to install the machines depending on the categories of stations while assessing the need, feasibility and viability.

“Each zone should identify high visibility and high-usage spots and locations like platforms and other areas with dense footfalls to allot a suitable location for installing the machine,” the guidelines read.

Officials estimate the installation will reduce the generation of waste by 10 per cent.